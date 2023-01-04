OBI serves new year vibes with admonishment

Mr. Okai Boamah Isaac, Chief Executive Officer of OBI group of companies has opened the new year with a package of quick-witted admonishment to all who are desiring to make hay in life to possess a positive mindset and acquire technical or vocational training.

With a sense of optimism and diligence, the owner of OBI group of companies charged the youth and all to consider technical or vocational training in order to bridge the widening gap of unemployment among the youth in the country.

Extending his new year wish, he was positive that, one can enhance his or her skills by learning a vocation which is highly sought after in the country, and could generate high income in that particular job.

““Acquire skills in technical training is a lucrative venture,” he emphasised.

“It is a new year and I would like to admonish all desirable to making great strides in the days and months ahead to look no further but register a program with OBI Training centre, where one can be modified into a purposeful venture”, he indicated.

According to him, it was very significant for majority of the youth and all who are looking for breakthrough in life to make a decision of attaining vocational or technical skills which would forever be part of them as a professional skill ready to be used at any point in time.

Mr. Boamah commended all individuals, clients, and affiliates of OBI group of companies for their sterling inputs in making the company the 21st century roofing company in Africa with satiable services to customers.

On his part, the OBI group of companies is poised to adding more value to its products and services and that would be the most dependable and trusted roofing company in Ghana and beyond as it has always been.

According to him, it was important to acquire knowledge in areas of roofing installation, quantity surveying, sheet testing among several programmes offered by the OBI training institute at flexible durations.

His new year message of possibilities highlighted on making certain perspectives that would usher and cushion an individual into his or her greatness.