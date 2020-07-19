Obiba Sly Collins — The Veteran Ghanaian Highlife Singer was teary while sending this message across. He drops a melting message for his long-time friend and colleague Musician, Nana Tuffour, who passed on a month ago.

In a compassionate message sent to BeenieWords.com, Obiba Sly Collins says, “Nana Tuffour was a very loving big brother, he was great legend of Highlife music, his style of singing was dynamic. Flawlessly did sekyi Highlife, lovers rock and roots rock reggae with versatility. He was a great talent from Ashanti Kingdom and we have lost a big one indeed.“

Obiba explained he was a caring fellow to everyone. “I remember when my mother-in-law died, he called me, Sly when your father-in-law (Hon. Emmanuel Amoah) died, I couldn’t make it, Maestro Kojo Antwi, Yaw Sarpong, Amandzeba, Chief Abirekyireba Kofi Sammy, George Forest and others were there, but this time leave the music section for me. I was amazed, just to let you know how kind he was and how much love he showed me. I have lost a big brother, adviser, mentor and a great musician. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace”, Obiba Sly Collins added.

Nana Tuffour died at his residence Kumasi in the Ashanti region in the early hours of Monday June 15, 2020 after a short illness, according to reports.

