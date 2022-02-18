Obibini Takyi Jnr. drops his much anticipated 2022 smash hit ‘SIKA NO ASHI’ feat. Kuami Eugene, Yaw Berk

Today, Friday 18th February 2022, marks a milestone in the music career of promising singer Obibini Takyi Junior on the music calendar.

He has officially released his latest banger ‘SIKA NO ASHI’ with its accompanying visuals as anticipated.

It appears from all indications that the New Year 2022 is seeming well for Ghana’s own Highlife and Afropop-Genre Artiste Obibini Takyi Junior, who is currently signed under the management of First Klass Music.

The young talent, who happens to be the son of the late Highlife music trailblazer, torchbearer Obibini Takyi of “AKOSOMBO NKANEA” fame, has bounced back with the latest Highlife and AfroVibe flavour “SIKA NO ASHI”.

This song, SIKA NO ASHI, has surprisingly packaged Obibini Takyi Junior featuring Ghana’s most sought after and hottest music brand, the Rock Star Kuami Eugene of Lynx Entertainment, and another emerging talented chap Yaw Berk.

The song was produced by Liberty Beatz and was mixed and mastered by one of the finest sound engineers Ghana has ever produced in recent times “APYA” on the beat.

This comes after serving his fans and Ghanaians with the hit song “APUUTOOR” which featured Fameye, as well as party songs like “HAPPY YOURSELF”, and “BAD ENERGY”.

Download Track Here: https://newsghana.com.gh/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/OTJ-Sika-Nashi-Feat-Kuami-Eugene-Yaw-berk-Prod-By-Liberty-Beat-1.mp3