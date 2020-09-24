Afrobeats sensation O’BKAY has released a brand new song titled “Obra Kwan” featuring the reigning New Artiste of the Year, Fameye.

The new single draws deep rhythmic and musical tangents from Highlife created with indigenous African sounds produced by ITZCJ, mixed and mastered by Eddy Kay Beatz.

The “Obra Kwan” song carries inspirational vibes about the journey of life and the hustle people go through to become great persons.

The multi-talented Ghanaian rapper/musician combines with Fameye who is a master crafter when it comes to inspirational songs.

O’BKAY has shown his versatility over the past years after releasing nerve-racking tunes including “Slay King” and massive banger early this year titled “All Day” featuring Shaker.

This classic new single comes with a video of high quality considering its intriguing cinematography and would certainly be a contender for the video of the year and was directed by Director Kofi Awuah II and is available across digital platforms.