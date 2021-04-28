A Switzerland-based non-governmental organization, FASON, has constructed and handed over a 12-unit ultra-modern biogas toilet to the Obo Kwahu community in the Kwahu West Municipality.

It is part of efforts aimed at addressing open defecation.

The facility is estimated at GHS 70,000 and has an additional office space, a cleaners’ room and a storeroom.
The facility was designed to recycle used water that could be reused after some days and also help address the challenge of scarcity of potable water facing the community.

At a ceremony to hand over the project to the community, Mr Benjamin Addo, Country Director of FASON said the project would not only address open defecation in Obo Kwahu and its environs, but generate bio-gas for use by community members and schools enrolled onto the Ghana School Feeding Programme.

He said the organization’s objective was to promote sanitation in communities across Kwahu, and that plans were in place to establish the same facility at Kwahu Nkwatia to decongest their old and dilapidated toilet.

The NGO had already provided the same facilities at Hweehwee and Abetifi communities and planned to liaise with other NGOs to address the critical sanitation challenge in the district.

Mr Samuel Kwame Sefa, Assembly Member for Obo Hantrase-Bronoso Electoral Area who received the keys on behalf of the community applauded FASON for the kind gesture.

He expressed happiness about how the community members could have access to affordable, reliable and sustainable biogas for their daily use and promised to ensure it was in good state and well maintained.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleECOWAS to hold conference on West African Food Security Storage System
Next articleGJA President joins Namibia to celebrate World Press Day
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here