A Switzerland-based non-governmental organization, FASON, has constructed and handed over a 12-unit ultra-modern biogas toilet to the Obo Kwahu community in the Kwahu West Municipality.

It is part of efforts aimed at addressing open defecation.

The facility is estimated at GHS 70,000 and has an additional office space, a cleaners’ room and a storeroom.

The facility was designed to recycle used water that could be reused after some days and also help address the challenge of scarcity of potable water facing the community.

At a ceremony to hand over the project to the community, Mr Benjamin Addo, Country Director of FASON said the project would not only address open defecation in Obo Kwahu and its environs, but generate bio-gas for use by community members and schools enrolled onto the Ghana School Feeding Programme.

He said the organization’s objective was to promote sanitation in communities across Kwahu, and that plans were in place to establish the same facility at Kwahu Nkwatia to decongest their old and dilapidated toilet.

The NGO had already provided the same facilities at Hweehwee and Abetifi communities and planned to liaise with other NGOs to address the critical sanitation challenge in the district.

Mr Samuel Kwame Sefa, Assembly Member for Obo Hantrase-Bronoso Electoral Area who received the keys on behalf of the community applauded FASON for the kind gesture.

He expressed happiness about how the community members could have access to affordable, reliable and sustainable biogas for their daily use and promised to ensure it was in good state and well maintained.