Nana Effah Opinnamang III, the Chief of Obomeng has met the Ghana Private and Road Transport Union (GPRTU), PROTOA and Tricycle Owners Association members to settle their differences.

There have been some misunderstanding among the parties for some time now at Nkawkaw in terms of rights to loading both passengers and goods.

At a meeting to make peace among them, Nana Opinnamang III said he had had series of complaints from GPRTU, Kwahu West Taxis Union and Tricycles Operators, necessitating the meeting for amicable settlement.

He advised tricycle riders to avoid parking and loading at unauthorized places to ensure fair competition among all motor transport operators and entreated them to follow the rules and regulations that their leaders had put in place to help minimize traffic and indiscriminate parking.

He also called on the Municipal assembly to allocate separate places for tricycle operators to ease congestion on the road and cautioned traders to desist from selling on the shoulders of the road.

