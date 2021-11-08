Obomeng health centre, Basic School and craftsmen receive support

Ms Perpetual Asante, a Philanthropist and native of Kwahu Obomeng with support from Obomengmankuo headed by Mr Nana Siaw Ampadu, Chairman, has donated items worth GH¢150,000.00 to institutions at Kwahu Obomeng to aid development.

The recipient institutions, which are Obomeng health centre, Obomeng M/A Basic School and master craftsmen, received wall dryers, hospital mattresses, blankets, refrigerators, educational materials, shoes, garments and sewing machines.

Others included streetlights, motorbikes, detergents, knitting machines, industrial knitting machines, hairdryers, bags of sugar and medical equipment.

Presenting the items to traditional authorities for onward distribution, Ms Asante said it had always been her passion to support inhabitants of Kwahu Obomeng in quality healthcare services and quality education delivery.

She said education was key to every country and urged the youth to take up education, adding that there was the need for every Ghanaian child of school-going age to be in school.

She called on natives of Obomeng to join hands to bring development to the area and said she was readily liaising with other Non-Governmental Organizations to support vulnerable youth to undergo apprenticeship.

Ms Asante urged parents to enrol their wards in technical and vocational traineeship like dressmaking, hairdressing and other entrepreneurship training.

Ms Asante condemned the practice of LGBTIQI+, alcoholism, smoking and teenage pregnancy, and advised the youth to desist from such immoral activities but rather redirect their energies and resources to developing potentials and talents.

The Atibie Government Hospital and Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital were also supported with some medical equipment.

Nana Daawa Aseidua II, the Queen mother of Obomeng, who received the items on behalf of the community, commended Ms Asante for the gesture and encouraged her to promote girl-child education in the community.

Nana Effah Opinamang III, the Chief of Obomeng, also commended the philanthropist but pleaded with her to factor fencing Obomeng M/A Basic School in her project to ensure the security of pupils.

He assured that the traditional authorities would ensure fair distribution of the items.

He entreated beneficiaries to take proper care of the facility and warned the people against curses as it could scare investors.