Obomenghene cuts sod for the construction of Police Station at Abepotia

Nana Effah Opinamang III, Chief of Obomeng with his entire Obomeng elders has cut the sod to commence the construction of a Police station at Abepotia, a community under Obomeng stool lands in the Kwahu West Municipality of Eastern Region.

The project, cost GH¢226,000.00, is expected to be completed in 18 months to help strengthen and improve security in the community and beyond.

At a short ceremony to break the grounds, Nana Opinamang III said complaints from community members indicated that there were rampant robbery attacks and getting the Police to intervene was hectic.

He said the Police station would ensure proper security in Abepotia community and its environs when completed and assured that the welfare of inhabitants had always been his major focus.

He said the traditional authorities at Obomeng prioritized the security of the people, hence, the need to make the police visible and accessible.

He said he was willing and ready to ensure criminal activities in the Community were reduced drastically and called on the Ghana Police Service to endeavor to post more police personnel to the area.

Nana Opinamang III charged the people to cooperate with the contractor to ensure that the project was completed on time.

Superintendent Victor Kwakye, the Abepotia Police Commander, said it was time for the community to get its own Police station to save the people from traveling long distances to report cases.

He said the choice of Abepotia as the site for the Police Station was strategic since the area had in recent times reported an upsurge in criminal activities.

Superintendent Kwakye called on the people to always give information to the police to help weed out criminals in their midst.

With the construction of the new Police station at Abepotia, he said he was hopeful it would help bring relief to the Command, which had been burdened with the task of overseeing a very large area in its operations.

He praised the chiefs for the initiative since it would go a long way to help strengthen Police operations to help reduce criminal activities at Nkawkaw and its environs.