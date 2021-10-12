Obor Yankonssor to mark 20th milestone

Obore Gariba Yankonssor II, Paramount Chief of Basare Traditional Area and a member of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs will mark his 20 years on the royal stool at Tatale-Sanguli District on October 30, 2021.

The celebrations, which is a two-day event, formed part of the initiative of the council to recognise the tremendous achievement of the Obore.

Obore Yankonssor told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that several events have been slated to ensure the active participation of all Basares across the world, who are expected to complement the roles of traditional leaders in the development agenda.

He said, there will be appreciation awards to some stakeholders and chiefs who have helped him in diverse ways since his installment as Paramount chief of the Basares.

Obore Yankonssor requested the need for the completion of the Yendi – Tatale roads and other projects, which may have been initiated by previous governments.

He said as traditional rulers, it had always been their desire to see the people at the District Capital live healthy in a secured environment.

“But the deplorable state of the road has putten threat on their movements especially in the night and when emergency cases are referred to Yendi or Tamale.”