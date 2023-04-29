Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI applauds President for nominating Mrs Torkornoo as next CJ

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, the immediate past President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the nomination of Madam Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo as the next Chief Justice.

He said the appointment of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo was never a surprise to the chiefs and people of the Central Region, especially to the people of Gomoa and Effutu enclave where she started her humble life as a child.

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah, also the Paramount Chief of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area in an interview with reporters at Gomoa Ajumako in the Central Region praised the government for championing the women empowerment in the country.

He said: “On behalf of Nananom and the people of the Central Region, I want to express our gratitude once again to President Akufo Addo for the enviable appointment. we are most grateful to him.”

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah stated that Justice Torkornoo had held many positions in the Judicial Service from the lower Courts to Appeal Court before her appointment to the Supreme Court by the same government in 2019.

“No wonder the President has seen her humility and therefore nominated her to the high office of the Service as the Chief Justice to succeed Chief Justice Anim-Yeboah who retires on May 24, 2023. “We say a big thank you Mr President and your New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.