Observation of children’s responsibilities not precondition for their rights – CHRAJ

Mr Abdul-Rauf Alhassan, the Jirapa Municipal Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has advised parents not to allow the observation of responsibilities by children to be a precondition for them to honour their basic rights.

“It means that if a child fails to run an errand for his/her parents, that child should not be denied the right to education, healthcare, food, shelter, and clothing among others”, he explained.

Mr Alhassan gave the advice during a capacity building training on sexual and gender-based violence for teachers and students of selected communities in the Jirapa Municipality of the Upper West Region.

The training is part of the implementation of the Equal Rights and Opportunities for Women and Girls Project (EROP) by the African Centre for Human Rights and Sustainable Development (AfCHuRSD) in partnership with GH Alliance and WOMEN IN NEED (WIN) with funding support from the Dutch Embassy in Ghana.

“If a child fails to perform his or her responsibility, parents can go ahead to observe their rights and later on find a remedy for the child’s inability to live up to his or her responsibilities”, the CHRAJ Director said.

Mr Alhassan noted that denying children their rights was against the law and should not be encouraged whilst also cautioning children that their rights also have limitations, which they must also observe without breaching such limitations.

He advised the teachers and students against stereotyping gender roles to create space for men and women to complement each other for a better society.

On women leadership, the Director urged men to recognize the vulnerability level of women and support them to come up, noting that research had proven that women have some good leadership qualities even than men.

He said according to the research, women were team players, more honest, very empathetic, the ability to multitask, good communicators, patient in listening, and more resilient on pushing harder to succeed in leadership positions due to the vulnerability tag on them.

Mr Alhassan encouraged men to endeavour to give women the opportunity to lead whilst also cautioning women against the tendency to abuse such opportunities when they come their way by being bossy and rather focus on delivering to enhance the leadership capabilities of women.

Madam Bernice Naah, the Executive Director of AfCHuRSD, noted that the training was aimed at building the capacities of the teachers and students on sexual and gender-based violence and human rights, in general, to enable them to take steps to educate their communities to minimise the level of abuse.

She said one of such steps was for them to go back after the training and form human rights clubs in their various schools and keep the education going in the schools and the communities.

Madam Naah, therefore, expressed hope that the initiative would go a long way to minimise sexual and gender-based violence in the schools and communities.