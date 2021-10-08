Observe Covid-19 protocols after vaccination – Public urged

The Executive Committee of the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) CRIB Project has urged the citizenry to continue to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols after they get vaccinated

It said observing the protocols was necessary because most people in the country had not yet been vaccinated, hence the possibility of the virus spreading if the precautionary measures were not adhered to.

The COVID-19 Response and Institutional Capacity Building (CRIB) Project is a two-year project by the CHAG, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and UKAID in 40 districts.

Dr Eric Gyamfi, a Public Health Physician Specialist on behalf of the Committee, said the Covid-19 vaccines were very safe just like all the other medications approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

“They are as safe as the various pain killers, hypertension and diabetes medicines approved for use in the country in our various hospitals and pharmacies and they go through the same stringent safety checks as any other medicines,” he said.

He said vaccines worked by boosting the capacity of the immune system to fight infections and also helped human bodies to develop immunity to germs.

Dr Gyamfi said getting vaccinated was the only proven way of ending the pandemic adding that when a herd immunity was attained, it would prevent the vaccine from further spread.

He said people who had active Covid-19 infection could not be vaccinated but could only do so once they met the criteria for de-isolation and without any symptoms.

The CHAG is represented in the Kpando Municipality by the Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital, working with the Kpando Municipal Health Directorate and the Municipal Assembly to achieve set targets.