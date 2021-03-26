The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has reminded the public to keep to the COVID-19 protocols during the Easter festivities.

It said it would strictly enforce the law to ensure that the public was protected from the further spread of the Coronavirus.

These were contained in a press release issued and signed by Superintendent Mrs Sheila Kessie Abayie Buckman, Director of Public Affairs Unit of GPS.

The Service per its mandate, will provide enhanced security during the period (April 2 to 5, 2021) and therefore appeals to the general public to abide by COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the President, with legal backing of the Parliament of Ghana, as the Police will strictly enforce same, it added.

It said, “Churches, Mosques and religious bodies are expected to hold services not beyond two hours for 100 participants maximum only, observing all other COVID-19 protocols. Conventions, crusades, pilgrimages and

such large physical gatherings are not allowed.”

The release said the hosting of any carnival, festival, beach gathering, street dances, procession, parades and such events will be illegal. Night clubs are banned from operating as well as cinemas and

movie houses. All activities of “closed room” bar or pub including those in hotels

remain illegal.

However, open air drinking spots may operate provided that they observe all other COVID-19 protocols.

It said operators of tourist sites and attractions may

open to the public, provided they ensured the wearing of face masks, social

distancing and enhanced hygiene by all patrons.

“Families may like to take advantage of the holiday period to bury loved ones. The public is reminded that it is illegal to hold funerals. Private burials may be held with a maximum of twenty-five people if held outside the church or

religious facility. For church or religious burial services, the maximum number of

participants should be hundred. In all cases, the COVID-19 protocols are expected to be observed and the duration shall be two hours maximum,” it noted.

Together with road safety partners, Police Officers would be present at mapped out traffic congestion and accident prone areas. People who drive beyond speed limit, overload, drink and drive and indulge in such other traffic

irregularities shall be arrested, the release said.

It stressed that certain facilities at the Police

Hospital would be closed within the period, to make way for fumigation by the

Ghana Health Service. The Police Administration therefore appeals to other health facilities in the Greater Accra region to accept health issues or emergencies which

would have otherwise been sent to the Police Hospital by Police Officers or patriotic citizens.

“Plain clothes and uniformed officers will be deployed to monitor compliance and take the necessary actions. However, the Police Administration encourages the public to continue to be vigilant and report all criminal activities to the nearest Police Station. In cases of emergency crime

situations, the telephone numbers to contact are 0550323323 or 0275000156 and

Toll Free numbers 18555, 191 or 112.”

It appealed to the public to cooperate with the Police to ensure a peaceful Easter

season.