Obsidian Achernar: The shining star in Africa’s financial landscape

By Kwadwo Nyame BINEY

Across the globe, the financial sector thrives on trust, efficiency, and customer experience. These, and many more, are what Obsidian Achernar Limited (OA) readily offers its clients.

OA is a wholly Ghanaian-owned entity that specialises in delivering high-quality services for a broad range of financial products. These include financial technology, fixed income, currencies and commodities brokerage and corporate advisory on indigenous companies that aim to compete on the international level. Our passion to help SMEs, multinational corporations and banks to find better pricing on currency and bonds has positioned us as a leader in the market.

It is one thing to do business in Africa, and it’s entirely another to offer services to African firms whiles adhering to the rigorous international standards. We tick and operate within the latter box.

We are here to connect, empower, sustainably develop and secure ease of access to all of the financial markets in Africa. We seek to connect investors and the diaspora to Africa, empowering them to do business here. OA has also developed the connections between the exchanges across the continent, removing borders and ensuring ease of access.

Africa’s economic potential excites OA and that is why we are committed to supporting private sector-led growth on the continent. Our firm does this by providing onshore institutional clients access to leading financial services.

Our wide network of local and offshore clients also ensure that we have competitive pricing on rates. The goal is to help clients to be profitable in a seemingly volatile financial landscape.

In May 2021, we became then the only brokerage firm licensed by the Bank of Ghana to operate as a primary dealer of government bills and FX Broker. We have competent professionals across the globe, with key teams in Europe, London, USA and an established network of partners based in Johannesburg, Kigali, Nairobi, Lagos and Cairo.

Such solid grounding on the continent enables OA to provide instrument advisory on current financial trends to clients. We also help to eliminate boundaries by sourcing competitively priced currency solutions when trading against African currencies.

With OA, trust is everything and that is evidenced by our relationships with tier one international banks, private equity, pension and hedge funds in the USA, Switzerland, UK and Hong Kong. As a firm, we have the capacity of taking tailor-made and bespoke orders and have a dedicated team that is always on hand to help clients.

Our customers can attest to the speed and efficiency of our transactions. In short, OA is tried and tested, and we are a rising force in Africa’s financial landscape. In addition to offering excellent financial services, Obsidian Achernar is also big on charity and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). We are always exploring avenues to empower and to give a voice to the voiceless in society.

Through different social initiatives, we aim to help the less privileged to break through barriers to succeed in a world of endless opportunities. OA is here for African businesses and we are always ready to serve you. So wait no longer, speak to us because we are the firm that can offer you the full package.

>>>the writer is Head of Business Development at Obsidian Achernar (OA)