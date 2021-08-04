Obuasi Divisional Police searches for slain police woman’s lover over her murder

The Obuasi Divisional Police Command has begun a search for Louis Asante, lover of late Constable Sandra Asiedu, who is believed to have stabbed her to death in Damango.

This followed a complaint received by the Command that the suspect had attempted suicide but escaped when the Police got to the scene.

Louis, who had apparently sought refuge at Obuasi, where he and Sandra lived, after allegedly committing the crime, tried to kill himself in his room.

Police found in his room 19 pairs of ladies’ shoes believed to be those of Constable Asiedu’s, a knife and razor blade stained with blood.

“The said Louis suspectedly killed his girlfriend Police Woman Constable Sandra Asiedu in cold blood at Damango and escaped to Obuasi and attempted to commit suicide.”

He tied a cable to a fan hook in his room but part of the cable tore which ruined his suicide bid.

A knife and a blade with blood stains were found in his bathroom and his water closet was also filled with blood but his whereabout is yet not known.

Nineteen (19) pairs of ladies’ footwears in a traveling bag believed to be for his late girlfriend was found in his room so efforts are being made to locate suspect Asante for his arrest.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Mr Godwin Atsu Ahianyo, Public Affairs Officer, Ashante Regional Police Command, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

He called on the public to be on the lookout for Asante for his arrest to assist in investigations.