The Obuasi East District Assembly has donated quantities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Obuasi East Union of Churches.

The items which included 7,000 pieces of nose masks, 3,000 bottles of hand sanitizers to support the churches to protect their congregation from contracting the coronavirus.

Mrs. Faustina Amissah, District Chief Executive, who presented the items said the gesture was to help curb the pandemic in the district as the churches resumed services.

She said the country’s fight against the pandemic was not yet over and advised the public to continue to adhere to the various preventive measures put in place by the government.

Mrs. Amissah called on the church leaders to always use the podium to educate their members to observe the protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Reverend Emmanuel Kwame Anane, Chairman of the Obuasi East Union of Churches, who received the items on behalf of the churches, thanked the assembly for the support.

He said the churches appreciated the efforts made by the government since the outbreak of the virus and the huge resources pumped into it to ensure the safety of all Ghanaians.

Rev. Anane reiterated the need for church members to abide by all the COVID-19 protocols to prevent the further spread of the virus in the country.