Obuasi East District Assembly ranked first in 2022 MMDAs ranking in Ashanti

The Obuasi East District Assembly has been adjudged the best performing Assembly in the Ashanti Region in the 2022 National Rankings of Metropolitan and Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The Assembly also place fourth in the Annual Performance Evaluation Report across the country after scoring 91.63 per cent and rated excellent in key performance areas such as general administration, human resource management, financial management reporting and infrastructure as well as social services, economic development, environment and sanitation.

The 261 MMDAs in the country at the beginning of every year signs performance contracts with the Regional Coordinating Councils, to ensure effective monitoring and evaluation of service delivery and also encourage competition among the MMDAs.

Madam Faustina Amissah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Obuasi East, in a statement, expressed appreciation to management, assembly members and staff of the Assembly for working assiduously to achieve the feat.

She encouraged all stakeholders to double their efforts to enable the Assembly to perform better in subsequent rankings.

Mr. Eric Aboagye-Mensah, the District Coordinating Director, also praised the management and staff of the Assembly for their dedication to duty.

He said the management and staff worked very hard to get to the current position and would continue to put in extra efforts to maintain the position in this year’s rankings.

The Obuasi East District was carved out of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly in 2017 by Legislative Instrument (LI) 2332 as one of the 38 newly created districts.