Obuasi East District assembly supports persons with disabilities

Madam Faustina Amissah, Obuasi East District Chief Executive has reiterated the government’s commitment to empower every Ghanaian irrespective of their circumstances in life.

She said the government would continue to initiate and implement pro-poor policies and programmes to improve the socio-economic lives and living conditions of the people.

Madam Amissah, was speaking at a ceremony to present items and cash to some 24 Persons With Disabilities in the District at Tutuka.

The items which included gas ovens, gas cylinders, cosmetics, provisions, deep freezers, sewing machines, and others were procured from the three percent allocation of the district assembly’s common fund for people with disabilities to improve on their livelihoods.

They also received a total of GHc 44,770.00 to support their businesses.

Madam Amissah said the assembly would continue to monitor the business activities of the beneficiaries to ensure that the items and the cash received were used judiciously.

Mr Godwin Bansah, Obuasi East District Director of the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, said the gesture was part of measures put in place by the assembly and the government to prevent Persons with Disabilities from begging on the streets.

The intervention, he stated, was meant to make PWDs self-sufficient and to empower them to contribute meaningfully to societal and national development.

Kwaku Ankrah, Leader of the group in the district, lauded the government and the assembly for the donation.

He pledged their commitment to putting the items and cash to good use to serve the intended purpose.