Obuasi East Re-elects Kwadwo Agyei As PM

Mr Jeff Kwadwo Agyei, the Assembly member for the Akaporiso Electoral Area, has been re-elected as the Presiding Member of the Obuasi East District assembly for the third time.

Mr Agyei, who contested the position unopposed, secured 26 ‘Yes’ out of the 27 votes cast, in an election supervised by the District Electoral Officer, Mr Joseph Gyamfi Owusu.

Mr Agyei, speaking after the overwhelming endorsement, thanked the assembly members for their trust and confidence reposed in him for the third consecutive time.

He pledged his commitment to providing inclusive leadership and bring all stakeholders on board to execute the development agenda of the Assembly.

He again promised to lead the process to ensure the equitable distribution of projects to all the electoral areas in the district.

Mr Agyei appealed to the members to unite and do their best to uplift the image of the Assembly by working hard.

Madam Faustina Amissah, the District Chief Executive, praised the Presiding Member for his humility, positive response to duty and teamwork, the attributes which she opined, culminated in his re-election.

She commended the Assembly members for the peaceful way they conducted themselves during the elections.

Madam Amissah called on the Assembly members and other stakeholders in the district to put their shoulders to the wheel as the Assembly rolled out various policies, programmes, and projects to transform the lives of the people in the district.