The Obuasi East District Assembly has donated 3,000 pieces of furniture to basic schools in the district.

The furniture which was made up of teachers’ chairs and tables, mono and dual desks as well as tables and chairs for pupils at the kindergarten level, is to help solve some of the furniture challenges facing some public basic schools in the area.

Madam Faustina Amissah, District Chief Executive made the presentation to the district directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES), after leading a team to tour some of the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) centres in the district.

The team included Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom, Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, and Mrs. Leticia Obeng, the District Director of education.

Madam Amissah, speaking at the ceremony urged the candidates to take the exam seriously and work hard to pass to be able to enjoy the government’s free senior high school policy.

She praised them for observing all the COVID-19 protocols and urged them to conduct themselves well to avoid any trouble during the examination period.

Madam Amissah also praised the MP for supporting the schools with furniture and said it would help bridge the gap of inadequate furniture when schools reopened.

Dr Boakye Yiadom said the government was committed to improving educational infrastructure to enhance teaching and learning in the district.

Mrs. Leticia Obeng, District Director of Education, thanked the assembly and the MP for their continuous support to education delivery in the area.

She said a total of 2,157 candidates from 17 public and 27 private schools in the district registered for the BECE.