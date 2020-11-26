Dr. Patrick Boakye-Yiadom, Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, has cut the sod to commence the construction of a modern police station for the constituency at Kwabenakwa.

The project, which is being financed through the District Development Facility, and expected to be completed in six months will help strengthen and improve security in the district, which was carved out of the Obuasi Municipal in 2018.

Dr. Boakye-Yiadom, speaking at the ceremony, said the government prioritized the security of the people, hence, the need to make the police visible and accessible to the majority of the people.

He charged the people to cooperate with the contractors to ensure that the project was completed on time.

Mrs. Faustina Amissah District Chief Executive said it was time Obuasi East District got its own Police station to save the people from travelling long distance to the Obuasi Municipal to report cases.

She said the choice of Kwabenakwa as the site for the Police Station was strategic since the area had in recent times reported a surge in criminal activities.

Mrs. Amissah called on the people to always give information to the police to help weed out criminals in their midst.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr. Martin Asenso, Obuasi Municipal Police Commander, said the construction of the new police station at Kwabenakwa would help bring relief to the Command, which had been burdened with the task of overseeing a very large area in its operations.

He praised the MP for the initiative since it would help strengthen police operations to reduce criminal activities in Obuasi and its environs.

Nana Danso Abbeam, Regent of Subinso Kwabenakwa said the Police Station would help curb criminal activities and promote development in the Obuasi East.

In a related development, the Member of Parliament and the District Chief Executive had cut sod for the construction of a 2- Unit Classroom block (KG) at Domeabra.

The project to be constructed by Ahmed Abdallah Enterprise will help improve education in the community.