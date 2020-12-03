Dr Kwadwo Nyarko Jectey, Medical Superintendent of the Obuasi Government Hospital, has called on public-spirited individuals and organizations to assist the facility with incubators to help sustain the lives of premature babies.

He said although personnel at the facility had acquired the needed knowledge and skills to help preterm babies survive, lack of incubators at the facility was thwarting their efforts.

Dr Jectey made the appeal at a ceremony to mark this year’s World Prematurity Day at Obuasi.

The day is celebrated worldwide in November every year to put the spotlight on the over 15 million children born prematurely worldwide every year.

Prematurity, also known as Preterm, is a child born in less than 37 weeks to 40 weeks and it is a leading cause of death among new-born babies.

This year’s celebration was on the theme: “Together for babies born too soon – caring for the future”.

Dr Jectey said the hospital as part of efforts to save preterm babies had provided a resuscitation area where heat was produced to help the babies survive since their survival depended on heat and oxygen.

He pleaded with stakeholders to come to the aid of the facility and support it with incubators and other medical equipment such as scanning machines to help sustain the babies.

Dr Jectey also appealed to the media to provide health workers from the hospital platform to help educate the public on prematurity.

Mr Kwaku Kwarteng, Member of Parliament for the area, stressed the need to sensitize the public on preterm to help provide the needed support for such babies and their mothers.

He said the ultra-modern maternity ward, which was currently under construction, would have incubators to provide proper care for preterm babies.

Mr Elijah Adansi Bonah, Municipal Chief Executive, appealed to men to support their wives during pregnancies and support them to seek antenatal care at health facilities.