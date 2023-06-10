Obuasi Green City Agenda launched

The Obuasi Municipal Assembly has launched a bold and aggressive policy targeted at converting all gray areas in the Municipality to Greenery environment to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The launch of the programme dubbed “Obuasi Green City Agenda”, coincided with the Municipality’s celebration of Green Ghana Day.

As part of the initiative, a 17-member committee has been put together to identify and establish an institutional framework for the implementation of resilience and climate adaptation activities in the Municipality.

The committee is also mandated to identify and report on all potential areas for intervention, to increase the knowledge and practice among the inhabitants on resilience and climate adaptation and to improve and embark on tree planting exercise in the Municipality.

Mr. Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), speaking at the launch of the programme in Obuasi, said the initiative involved bringing on board a cross section of people with the relevant expertise to ensure a well-developed urban space without compromising on the protection of the vegetation.

He said the Assembly had already earmarked some roads within the Municipality for beautification as part of the programme.

The MCE mentioned the road linking the Old DVLA office and the Obuasi Government Hospital as well as the SDA Church road at Estate to the Obuasi Post office as some of the roads selected for the initial phase of the programme.

“We will do some landscaping, construct pavements and grow trees on these selected roads,” Mr. Adansi-Bonnah emphasised.

The Obuasi Green City Agenda will be funded solely from the Capacity Support Grant Component of the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP), which the Obuasi Municipal is a beneficiary among 35 other Municipalities.

Mr. Henry Yeboah, the Obuasi Station Supervisor of the Forestry Commission, said the department was well positioned to assist the Municipality to implement the programme.

He said the Obuasi Municipality had been allocated 7,500 seedlings, including Mahogany, mango, and orange, among other seedlings to be planted this year.