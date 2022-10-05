Obuasi MCE clarifies impase between PWD Training Centre and GES

The Obuasi Municipal Assembly has denied rumours circulating in the area that a training and rehabilitation centre for people with disabilities (PWDs) has been handed over to the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Members of the Obuasi Branch of the Ghana Federation of Disability recently held a press conference and alleged that the centre, which was completed by AngloGold Ashanti, had been given to the GES, contrary to earlier arrangements.

However, Mr Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Municipal Chief Executive speaking at a community durbar at New Nsuta, a suburb of Obuasi, said the facility, which was completed in September 2021, was yet to be operationalised due to lack of teachers.

“The Assembly set up a committee to recommend the best and more prudent way to run the facility.

The committee after deliberations recommended to the Assembly to write to the GES for teachers to be posted to the school,” he observed.

He said the assembly had written to GES to post teachers to the school because it would be difficult for the Assembly to employ teachers to the facility and pay them from the disability fund.

The MCE also talked about encroachment on the main road linking the Central Market by traders, saying that such activities posed danger to the traders and potentially damage the recently constructed road.

The community engagement which has been lined up by the Assembly formed part of the Assembly’s quest to deepen decentralisation by encouraging participatory governance.

So far, the Assembly led by the Municipal Chief Executive has visited Nyameso, Mensakrom, Kunka, New Nsuta and Nkamprom, Bogobiri and Anyinam.

The engagements so far have given the MCE and other Heads of Department the opportunity to brief the people on the programmes and activities of the Assembly while taking feedback from them.

Prior to the community visits, the Assembly organised a town hall meeting last month and engaged various stakeholders on the development of the Municipality

Chief Superintendent Elizabeth Obenewaa Viney, the Municipal Police Commander, appealed to the public to report activities of unscrupulous people in the Municipality to the police for prompt action.

She said her office was always opened for informants to relay such information and assured them of strict protection of their identities.