Obuasi Municipal Assembly confirms Adansi-Bonah as MCE

President Akufo-Addo’s nominee for the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Mr Elijah Adansi-Bonah, has been confirmed as the Municipal Chief Executive by the Assembly members.

All the 28 assembly members voted for Mr Adansi-Bonah to seal endorsement in an election supervised by the Electoral Commission.

Mr Adansi-Bonah, speaking after the elections, thanked the President for giving him another opportunity to serve the people of Obuasi.

He also thanked the Member of Parliament for Obuasi West Mr Kwaku Kwarteng for his support and cooperation throughout his first term of office.

Mr Adansi-Bonah expressed his gratitude to the Assembly members for the confidence reposed in him and overwhelmingly endorsing him to continue his good works.

“I am overwhelmed and do not even know how to express my happiness.

Though it has not been an easy battle, it has been a battle of confidence, hope and hard work.

That is what has brought me this victory,” he stated.

He said the overwhelming support from the assembly members placed a lot of responsibility on him to work extra hard to bring the needed development to the people of Obuasi.

Mr Adansi-Bonah called on the assembly members, chiefs, opinion leaders and all other stakeholders in Obuasi to continue to support him to transform the area to make it a better place for all.

Nana Ama Ampomah, Ashanti Regional NPP Women’s Organiser, who represented the Ashanti Regional Minister, praised the Assembly members for their overwhelming endorsement of the President’s nominee.

She said what had transpired confirmed the unity that existed among the Assembly members and their resolve to prioritize the development of Obuasi.