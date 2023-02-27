Obuasi Municipal records zero maternal deaths in 2022

The Obuasi Municipality recorded no case of maternal mortality in 2022.

Mrs Yaa Manu, the Acting Municipal Director of Health Services, who made this known, attributed the success story to the hard work and professionalism exhibited by the nurses, midwives and other health professionals in the municipality.

Midwives in the municipality, according to her, were sent on a refresher course to be trained on some pertinent issues facing healthcare delivery in the area and the results had been the significant improvement in maternal care and child health in facilities.

Speaking at the 2022 end of year performance review meeting at Obuasi, Mrs Manu also praised AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine for its continues support to quality healthcare delivery in the area.

“Now the Obuasi government hospital has a newly built maternal ward installed with modern equipment for safe delivery and childcare, thanks to AngloGold Ashanti,” she stated.

She said maternal mortality had remained a challenge to provide quality maternal and other reproductive healthcare services in the area and Ghana as a whole.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in 2021 launched a year-long campaign to reduce considerably the spate of maternal mortalities across the country in line with achieving goal three of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Currently, Ghana’s maternal mortality ratio (MMR) stands at 308 per 100,000 live births, which is way below the SDG target of less than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030.

Mrs Manu said the directorate would continue to provide in-service training for the midwives, nurses and other health professionals, especially the newly posted ones, to learn from their experienced seniors.

The occasion was also used to recognize the hard working personnel and institutions for the year 2022.

The Adaase Community-based Health Planning System (CHPS) compound, was adjudged the best in that category and they received a 32’’ television set and a citation.

The Obuasi central market health centre was adjudged the best performing health centre and it took home a refrigerator and a citation.

The overall best performing staff award went to Mr Farouk Umar Apord Karim, who received a cash prize and citation.

The first runner up went to Mr Mubarik Anyingi, while the second runner up prize went to Ms Betty Agyarko.

They also received cash and citations.

The Leadership award went to Ms. Helena Agyeiwaa Mensah and she received a citation, cash and blender.