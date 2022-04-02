Obuasi Sec Tech Receives Furniture From AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mines

AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mines, has within the last three years, committed over GHc5,000,000.00 towards the development and improvement of education infrastructure in the Adansi enclave.

This was part of efforts by the company to support the provision of infrastructure and build capacities of teachers to impact positively on quality education delivery in Obuasi and its environs.

Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager, Sustainability, made this known during a presentation of 1000 chairs and a modern Public Address system to the Obuasi Senior High Technical School.

The items worth GH₵242,715.00 was to enhance teaching and learning and other social activities of the school.

Mr Baidoo said significant part of the company’s educational investments had gone into the provision of school infrastructure, building the capacities of teachers to ensure effective teaching and learning outcomes, as well as the provision of teaching materials.

“When we invest in education, it will definitely translate into developing the human resource capability that we need as a country to pursue the developmental agenda that we seek to push as a country”, he added.

Mr Baidoo, said the 10-year development plan of the company which would be launched soon, would focus on the promotion of science, technology, engineering and mathematics as well as technical and vocation education and training to complement efforts of the government in those areas.

Mr Ernest Wiafe, Headmaster of the School thanked AngloGold Ashanti for coming to the aid of the school.

He said the school had no furniture at its auditorium which was completed in 2017.

He said the donation had come at an opportune time as the school was expecting about 1,800 first year students for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Dr Ernest Atiemo, Global President of the Old Students Association of the school said the lack of furniture and PA system at the auditorium was of a major concern to the Old Students Association.

He thanked Anglogold Ashanti for coming to their aid when they called on them for support.