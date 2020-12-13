OccupyGhana® congratulates Ghanaians on the successful completion of an historic eighth straight round of general elections under the Fourth Republican Constitution.

However, we are gravely disappointed, deeply appalled and extremely alarmed at the incidents and rise of electoral violence, which has reportedly led to the deaths of some Ghanaians. We strongly condemn these acts of violence and demand a full investigation into them, and the arrest and prosecution of those involved.

We regret that similar acts of electoral or other politically-inspired violence in times past have not led to any prosecutions, which may have helped create a culture of impunity, where people have believed that they can get away with it. These do not speak well of a peace-loving country like ours, which is building an enviable credential in electoral processes in Africa. In our still fragile democracy, we must with one accord stand against anyone who calls for or engages in violence.

It is even more regrettable when this violence is unleashed by our security agencies. We urge the security forces to exercise the highest levels of restraint when dealing with the public. Brutality and unjustified use of deadly force against those whom they swore to protect is unacceptable and criminal.

We have also seen across the world the devastation caused when violence is unleashed through provocative thoughtless and irresponsible statements made by politicians to their fan base. However, when violence results, those politicians and their families are nowhere to be found. That is why we must refuse instructions from political leaderships to engage in any social unrest or violence while their children sit comfortably at home with security. We cannot allow these to fester in Ghana.

We therefore entreat all stakeholders in our electoral process and security agencies to engage with the political parties involved to forestall any new violent incidents or fatalities. We have been and remain a peaceful people. We do not condone violence and we must oppose all who for personal ambition, seek to drag this country into the abyss.

We call on the leaders of all political parties to calm their respective followers down, condemn violence and speak peace to the people of Ghana. There is no conceivable electoral dispute or disagreement that cannot be resolved in the cold calmness of the court rooms of this land.

In the service of God and Country,

OccupyGhana®