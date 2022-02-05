OccupyGhana gives Auditor-General 7 days to go after stolen state funds or…

Leading Ghanaian pressure group, OccupyGhana has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Auditor-General to go after state funds recorded in the 2019 and 2020 audit reports as having been misused, or risk being sued.

It would be recalled that in 2015, OccupyGhana sued the Auditor-General and told the court that when people misuse state funds, the A-G only states the infractions in their annual report without recommending surcharges and disallowances on those people.

OccupyGhana secured a ruling that enjoins to the Auditor-General to go after such persons, particular those captured in the 2019 and 2020 Audit Reports, and recover the stolen moneys as required by law.

The group earlier wrote to the Auditor-General on September 9, 2021 demanding for action to be taken in respect of the ruling.

It noted that since writing to the Auditor-General in September, 2021, “we have not received any response from your office on this matter. If you have already taken action, please ignore this letter. But if you have not yet taken action, please do so immediately.”

OccupyGhana said “if we are not assured of any action being taken by your office on this action within the next seven (7) days, we will proceed with legal action including sending a petition to the Right To Information (RTI) Commission for you to provide information to us on your compliance or otherwise with the mandatory provisions of the Constitution and its demand that you disallow and surcharge the relevant persons with (i) any illegal expenditures, (ii) amounts not duly brought into account, and (iii) the amounts of all losses or deficiencies arising from negligence or misconduct.”