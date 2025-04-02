OceanX and OceanQuest “Around Africa Expedition” Docks in Cabo Verde 

OceanX and OceanQuest “Around Africa Expedition” continues its groundbreaking mission with its latest stop at Mindelo, located on São Vicente Island in Cabo Verde. This next phase of the four-month journey aboard the OceanXplorer, the world’s most advanced scientific research and media vessel, will include exploration of the Nola Seamounts, with researchers from IMAR (Instituto do Mar, The Institute of the Sea) onboard as local partners. The expedition is a contribution to the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development and will end at the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France. In addition to enabling African nations on scientific research advancement, there will also be continued focus on fostering the next generation of ocean professionals through the early-career ocean professionals (ECOPs) programme.

The Nola Seamounts, near Santo Antão in the Cabo Verde Archipelago, are volcanic underwater mountains that support rich marine biodiversity due to nutrient upwelling. Their rugged peaks provide habitats for deep-sea corals, sponges and pelagic fish, making them crucial for ecological and geodynamic research. These seamounts also offer insight into the region’s tectonic history and climate regulation, highlighting their importance for conservation and ocean science.

The journey so far

Since its launch on January 30, the expedition has mapped uncharted ecosystems and gathered critical biodiversity data across Africa’s waters. Among its most significant breakthroughs is the first-ever exploration of a previously known but unexplored seamount south of Walter’s Shoal along the Madagascar Ridge. In a historic first, the Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) conducted a visual survey, revealing a breathtaking deep-sea ecosystem, home to corals, sponges and deep-sea species never before observed in this area.

The expedition has made significant scientific breakthroughs so far, including hydroacoustic mapping in Madagascar’s Exclusive Economic Zone, which provided valuable data on the ocean floor. Notable discoveries include the exploration of Walter’s Shoal, where the team uncovered deep-sea corals, carbonate pebbles, and diverse marine life, including Brisingid sea stars, a chimaera, and a dumbo octopus. The team also recorded two kitefin sharks, adding to the growing list of previously unrecorded species in this area. These findings highlight the rich biodiversity and ecological importance of Africa’s deep-sea ecosystems.

“I am thrilled to welcome the OceanX and OceanQuest teams to Cabo Verde, where we will continue to share knowledge and build local scientific capacity. Cabo Verde has always had a special connection to the sea, and this expedition will further strengthen our commitment to protecting our marine environments for future generations,” said Dr. Yara Rodrigues, IMAR joint mission coordinator, who is part of the expedition.

One of the major highlights of the Cabo Verde stop is the welcoming of the first cohort of the ECOPs programme, in collaboration with the Partnership for Observation of the Global Ocean (POGO). From characterising the ocean biodiversity of this region through Conductivity, Temperature, and Depth (CTD) sampling and eDNA sequencing, to seeing science in new ways with the use of extended reality (XR) and media, each day was full of exciting research and new experiences.

“The programme has, so far, hosted 15 early-career ocean professionals from across the African region, providing hands-on training in ocean sustainability, scientific research, and storytelling. This Early Career Explorers programme will expand, welcoming more local and regional participants eager to gain expertise in marine research, conservation, and storytelling.” said Vincent Pieribone, Co-CEO and Chief Science Officer, OceanX.

Strengthening partnerships across Africa

Beyond its scientific objectives, the “Around Africa Expedition” is committed to building research capacity and promoting knowledge exchange across the continent. OceanX and OceanQuest are working with key local Cabo Verdean institution IMAR. Through this partnership, OceanX and OceanQuest aim to build the capacity of local scientific communities, foster knowledge exchange, and ensure long-lasting scientific ad conservation initiatives are rooted in Cabo Verde’s vibrant ocean ecosystem.

“Africa’s oceans hold immense scientific potential, with vast, ecologically significant marine ecosystems yet to be explored. The seamounts around Cabo Verde are vital to marine life, and we are proud to support this locally led expedition. Through collaborations and partnerships, we aim to advance scientific understanding and contribute to the international FUTURO experiment, laying the foundation for long-term ocean research across the continent,” remarked Dr Martin Visbeck, CEO of OceanQuest.

“Through deep-sea exploration, cutting-edge data collection, nation enablement and capacity building programmes, we are empowering African scientists with the tools and knowledge needed to lead the next generation of marine discovery and conservation,” he added.

As the expedition moves forward, the team’s scientific objectives remain focused on exploring previously uncharted regions of Africa’s marine ecosystem. The use of advanced technologies onboard the OceanXplorer, including sonar mapping, submersibles and ROVs, will support the ongoing efforts to explore the deep ocean floor. Insights gained from these expeditions will contribute to providing a deeper understanding of Cabo Verde’s unique marine environment, including its diverse marine species and ecosystems.

