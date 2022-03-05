OCHA condemns attack on health workers in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has condemned the killing of a nurse and injuries of a medical doctor and another nurse in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region of Northwest.

OCHA said the attack was carried out Saturday by “non-state armed groups” fighters known to be active in the region. The fighters opened fire on a medical convoy of two vehicles transporting 18 people who were returning from delivering health services to people in need in the Ashong and Nyonga localities of the region.

“This is inadmissible. Health workers must be protected so they can continue to save lives. The provision of health services is a priority of the humanitarian response in the region,” said Matthias Naab, the humanitarian coordinator in Cameroon in a statement released Tuesday in the capital of Yaounde.

Attacks on health workers, patients and medical infrastructure have been on the rise in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest where separatists have been clashing with government forces since 2017 in a bid to create an independent nation. Enditem