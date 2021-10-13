OCP Group and ICL Join Forces to Support Sustainability Programs at UM6P and BGU

BENGUERIR, Morocco–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OCP Group and ICL Group signed today a memorandum of understanding to offer scholarships to promote research and academic excellence through the funding of sustainability programs at Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) and Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU). This support will enable both universities to formalize scientific collaboration through the promotion of exchange opportunities for academic and professional staff and students.





This partnership revolves around numerous fields of cooperation that impact the future of the world and its inhabitants: Food Security, Ecological Restoration, Climate Smart Agriculture, Water, Climate Change, Remote Sensing, Renewable Energies, Entrepreneurship, Venture Capital and Hospitality sector.

More specifically, this partnership will enable scientific and technical experts from the two institutions to consult and collaborate on Sustainability initiatives, and to construct together an agenda of joint lectures, seminars, workshops and symposia.

For the implementation of these activities, OCP Group will provide initial funding of $300,000 to UM6P, and ICL Group will provide a similar amount to BGU, for a total of $US 600,000.

Mostafa Terrab, Chairman and CEO of OCP Group declared: “ At OCP we are convinced that the best way to support sustainability, and to move from research to impact, is to sponsor world-class research collaboration at institutions such as the Mohamed VI Polytechnic University and Ben Gurion University. Investing in this research with strategic partners such as the ICL Group is key to ensuring that the concrete, science-based solutions that emerge from this research program will go to scale, and help feed the world, sustainably.”

“ The positive developments in Israel’s foreign relations have opened up possibilities for us to build new relationships and create new collaborations. ICL is thrilled to be taking this historic step forward with OCP to advance sustainability research and support our local universities in their efforts to make a difference in their communities and beyond,” said Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL. “ Joining forces – to share decades of experience and knowledge – is key to developing innovative research and development solutions to address the world’s sustainability challenges.”

Daniel Chamovitz, President of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev said, “ BGU and UM6P have much in common. From their desert settings to their focus on applied research and innovative teaching methods, the two universities are well suited to collaborate on projects in sustainability and climate change. Both universities are committed to thriving in the desert in a ‘Green’ environment, and both look outward – focused on helping our regions, countries and the world.

“ We are grateful that ICL and OCP have joined our vision of tackling the world’s greatest crisis through supporting scholarships for graduate students who will carry out critical research for the future of our world.”

“ We are very confident that our partnership with Ben-Gurion University, one of Israel’s leading research universities and among the world leaders in sustainability and many other fields of great interest to UM6P, will make major, actionable contributions to our research agenda. There are many synergies between our two institutions and a shared vision that innovation at the forefront of science and technology is vital to the future of the planet,” says Hicham El Habti, President of UM6P.

About OCP

OCP plays an important role in feeding a growing global population, by providing essential elements for soil fertility and plant growth. With almost a century of experience and revenues reaching $ 5.95 billion in 2018, OCP Group is a leader in supplying phosphate rock and the world’s largest producer of phosphate-based fertilizers.

OCP provides a wide range of well-adapted fertilizer products to enhance soil, increase agricultural yields, and help feed the planet in a sustainable and affordable way. Thanks to its large-scale integrated industrial development strategy, OCP is present on the entire phosphate value chain and operates on all of its business lines, offering to its 23,000 employees a development path focused on excellence.

Headquartered in Morocco, OCP works in a close partnership with more than 160 customers over five continents. Committed to best serve the development of Africa, OCP places innovation at the heart of its strategy, in particular to implement sustainable and prosperous agriculture on the continent. As a responsible industrial player, OCP is strongly committed to Africa’s environmental, social and human development.

The Group is firmly convinced that leadership and profitability are necessarily synonymous to social responsibility and sustainable development. Its strategic vision resides where these two dimensions meet. For more information, please visit OCP Group’s official site at : www.ocpgroup.ma

About ICL

ICL Group is a leading global specialty minerals company, which also benefits from commodity upside. The company creates impactful solutions for humanity’s sustainability challenges in global food, agriculture, and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,000 people worldwide, and its 2020 revenues totaled approximately $5.0 billion.

About Mohammed VI Polytechnic University

Mohammed VI Polytechnic University is a hub of education, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, aspiring to become a solid bridge of knowledge between Morocco, Africa and the world.

Located in the “Mohammed VI Green City” in Benguerir, near Marrakech, with branches in Rabat and Laayoune, UM6P applies a “learning by doing” approach and develops sound partnerships with world-wide class universities, to promote leadership and training in focused research areas.

UM6P counts today more than 3.500 students, 10% of which are international, with in more than 30 programs and schools focusing on innovative applied research and education.

By contributing to the training of a new generation of researchers, entrepreneurs and leaders, UM6P is committed to positioning Morocco and Africa at the forefront of technology and human Sciences.

About Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) is the fastest growing research university in Israel. With 20,000 students, 6,000 staff and faculty members, and three campuses in Beer-Sheva, Sde Boker and Eilat, BGU is an agent of change, fulfilling the vision of David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s legendary first prime minister, who envisaged the future of Israel emerging from the Negev.

The University is at the heart of Beer-Sheva’s transformation into an innovation district, where leading multinational corporations and start-ups eagerly leverage BGU’s expertise to generate innovative R&D.

BGU effects change, locally, regionally and internationally. With faculties in Engineering Sciences; Health Sciences; Natural Sciences; Humanities and Social Sciences; Business and Management; and Desert Studies, the University is a recognized national and global leader in many fields, actively encouraging multi-disciplinary collaborations with government and industry, and nurturing entrepreneurship and innovation in all its forms.

BGU is also a university with a conscience, active both on the frontiers of science and in the community. Over a third of our students participate in one of the world’s most developed community action programs.

For more information, visit the BGU website.

