Octagon Foundation screens 160 widows on various health conditions

Octagon Foundation, a charity organization has screened residents, particularly, widows at Kenyasi, a mining town in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region on various health conditions.

Medical team from the Kenyasi clinic screened the more than 160 widows for breast cancer, eye examination, blood pressure and sugar levels.

Also, the foundation presented a wax print to each of the widows feted them and 1,000 children to put smiles on their faces.

Inmates at the Kenyasi Prison Camp were also not left out of the feast, as the foundation supplied them with packed meals, non-alcoholic beverages and bags of sachet water.

Established in 2001, Mr Francis Donkor-Baah, a philanthropist and Founder, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kenyasi the foundation also presented secondhand clothing to the children.

He explained the beneficiaries, particularly the widows were identified and selected from various churches in the Kenyasi Township, saying “our target was to fete the vulnerable, street children and orphans, but it is practically impossible to close the gates.

“Most mining communities are predominantly farming inhabitants and once their farms are taken over by the mine they may be compensated, but their original livelihood become truncated.

“Those who farm on borrowed lands only get crop compensation, which is not enough for their sustenance and the most affected are these widows and aged”, Mr Donkor-Baah stated.

He therefore underlined the need to support the upkeep of these vulnerable women, and other marginalized to make them feel part of society.

Mr Donkor-Baah expressed appreciation to his siblings and close friends in the UK as well as classmates and colleagues for their support, and appealed to other individuals and philanthropic organisations to support the foundation to reach out its humanitarian services to more vulnerable people.