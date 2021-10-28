Octoblien drops snappy new single ‘Salty’

Afroswing crooner, Octoblien shares yet another engaging song with her burgeoning fan base and it’s as inviting as its title.

Moving away from features for her latest ‘Salty’ sticks to Octoblien’s now established Afroswing code, edged by an outgoing instrumental co-produced by Aymix Beats and Z3na. The result is a snappy and tuneful song, fueled by dancehall rhythms which are effective in attracting listeners to the class of a strong independent woman and how she goes about her everyday life.

Like prior releases ‘Salty’ is infused with Octoblien’s youthful tone and a cadence that is undeniably addictive. “Salty’ is for the gyal dem who are boss chicks and by that, I mean strong independent women. They know what they want and can get it on their own without having to put up with anyone’s terms. They’ve got class and command respect”, Octoblien shares.

The song was recorded, mixed and mastered by Gomez Beatx. Listen/stream ‘Salty’ by Octoblien