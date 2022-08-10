Octopus Dzanie makes US debut against Juan Gabriel Medina

Ghanaian boxers Prince Octopus Dzanie will fight for the first time in the USA against Juan Gabriel Medina from The Dominican Republic in a Bantamweight contest.
The fight which is under Salita Promotions owned by Dmitry Salita happens on Wednesday August 10, 2022 at The Garden Theater, Detroit, Michigan, USA.
Medina has a fight with a record of (25-14-11- 12 KOs). He was knocked out in his las two fights against Melvin Lopez and Emmanuel Rodriguez.
Dzanie, a product of Akotoku Academy at James Town in Accra is undefeated in 22 bouts.
A great bout is expected, and victory will certainly come for the tall, skillful Boxer from Chorkor. He hopes to win to attract more promotions and support in the USA.
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News