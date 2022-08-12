Octopus Dzanie wins US debut against Juan Gabriel

Ghanaian boxer Prince Octopus Dzanie won his first fight in the USA against Juan Gabriel Medina from The Dominican Republic in a Bantamweight contest.

Dzanie won by TKO over Juan Gabriel Medina in the second round at the Garden Theater in Detroit, Michigan, USA to improve his record to (23-0, 19KOs)

Medina now has a fight with a record of (26-14-12- 12 KOs). Before he fought Dzanie he has been knocked out by Melvin Lopez and Emmanuel Rodriguez.

Dzanie, a product of Akotoku Academy at James Town in Accra remains undefeated in 23 bouts.

The tall, skillful Boxer from Chorkor is happy with his victory and hopes to win more to attract big promotions and support in the USA. The fight which is under Salita Promotions owned by Dmitry Salita.