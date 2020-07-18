The partners in Ghana’s Sankofa oil and gas field Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) have donated medical supplies and equipment to support the country’s fight against the novel coronavirus.

The partners, including the state-owned Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, ENI Ghana, the operators of the field, and Vitol Energy, presented 15,000 swab test kits and seven ventilators to the Ghana Health Service.

A press release by the partners said the donation valued at 850,000 U.S. dollars was initiated in collaboration with the Ministry of Health to provide immediate relief and long-term support to Ghana’s health care delivery system.

The country’s health system has been grappling with the shortage of testing kits since June, causing large back-logs of human samples at the COVID-19 testing centers, and delays in the release of test results.

“The OCTP partners are determined to play an active and lasting role in Ghana’s response to the pandemic by strengthening the country’s health system, to the benefit of the whole population,” Eni Ghana’s Managing Director Roberto Daniele commented.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana increased to 25, 252 late Tuesday, with 21, 397 recoveries, and 139 deaths. Enditem

