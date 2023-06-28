Ocwar-C Project” Holds Fourth Steering Committee Meeting In Nigeria

In furtherance of the implementation of the OCWAR-C project, the fourth steering committee meeting was held in Abuja, Nigeria and online (hybrid format) on June 26, 2023.

The objectives of the meeting include the review of the implemented activities from February 2022 to May 2023, the development of a visibility and communication plan for the activities scheduled for 2023, the validation of the work plan and budget for February 2023 to January 2024 and the validation of the third progress report of the project.

In his opening remarks, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalization, ECOWAS Commission, Mr Sediko Douka, highlighted the achievements thus far at enhancing cybersecurity and combatting cybercrime in the region. He commended the efforts in ensuring the implementation of the various activities aimed at building the resilience and capacities of various stakeholder groups. Commissioner Douka assured the meeting of the ECOWAS Commission’s continuous commitment to the project as it has shown significant benefits to the member states.

The Acting Head of Cooperation of the European Union to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Ruben Alba Aguilera, expressed satisfaction with the program’s accomplishments in combatting cybercrime and improving cybersecurity in the ECOWAS area and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. According to Mr Alba Aguilera, the meeting will examine the success report from the previous year and decide on further actions to be taken from this year until 2024. He noted that the meeting would result in knowledge and information exchange among the participating countries.

The Project Manager Cybersecurity, Ms Alexandra Laban on behalf of Expertise France the implementing agency reiterated commitment to ensuring a successful implementation of the activities scheduled for 2023 and their support to enhancing the cybersecurity environment.