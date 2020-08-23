The Chiefs and people of Oda Nkwanta have called for the provision a good layout for the area with a good drainage system to avoid flooding when it rains.



The Assemblyman for the area, Mr Dennis Agyei disclosed this at a social auditing organised by the Birim Central secretariat of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at Oda Nkwanta in the Eastern Region.

The community engagement was organised under the theme “Effective and Efficient Delivery of Social Services”.

Mr Agyei said the area would also like to have a community park for the youth and also for social gatherings.

In a speech read on behalf of the Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive, Ms Victoria Adu called on the members of the community to support developmental projects in their community with communal labour.

Madam Rejoice Biscoff, the Birim Central Municipal Director of NCCE, explained that the Social Auditing was organized to promote discourse among the citizens and duty bearers on planning, implementation and evaluation of developmental projects.

She said it aimed at promoting community ownership of developmental projects and policies to create awareness and empower the citizenry to demand accountability from duty bearers.

Nana Dwamena Akenten II, the Chief of Oda Nkwanta who chaired the function, said the provision of a good drainage system will bring progress and solution to flood problems which was perennial.