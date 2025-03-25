Odai Ntiw Family Demands Arrest, Prosecution Over their Lands By Akufo-Addo Ministers

A shocking land-grabbing scandal has erupted, with former officials of the Akufo-Addo administration accused of illegally selling off prime state lands to private developers for personal gain.

The affected lands, including those belonging to the Ghana Police Service, the former DVLA, and other government agencies, are reportedly being sold at a staggering $3 million per plot.

At a fiery press conference, the Odai Ntiw family has raised alarm over the alleged sale of lands, including those belonging to the Ghana Police Service and other state institutions, under the administration of former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

They exposed what they described as a “greedy, calculated, and shameless looting spree” by former high-ranking government officials.

The Press Conference which was addressed on behalf of the Kwabenya Queenmother, Naa Korkoi Dugbatey II, she noted that, this daylight robbery of public and family lands was led by former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor, former Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Former Chief of Staff Frema Osei-Opare and a host of other powerful figures from the previous administration who allegedly teamed up with an Estate Developer Berchie Acheamfour.

“These corrupt officials, instead of protecting state resources, chose to sell off government lands like personal property. They forced state institutions out, demolished facilities, and resold the land to the highest bidder—without consulting the true landowners,” the family declared.

They further revealed that the Akufo-Addo government forcefully took over lands meant for key agencies—including the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission and Kotoka International Airport—only to secretly hand them over to private developers. As compensation, they moved affected institutions like the Ghana Police Headquarters Barracks and the DVLA without due process.

The accused officials allegedly worked with influential figures in the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council and the Lands Commission to facilitate these fraudulent deals, issuing fake documents to cover up their theft.

They even roped in top engineers and senior public servants to legitimize the illegal sales.

“This is nothing but organized state looting!” the group fumed, demanding that incoming President John Dramani Mahama immediately launch a full-scale investigation and reclaim the stolen lands.

“We know these criminals didn’t just stop at police lands; they’ve stolen lands from schools, hospitals, and other government institutions. They must be exposed, prosecuted, and their stolen wealth confiscated!” they thundered.

The group warned that this was just the tip of the iceberg, vowing to provide more evidence of the grand theft of Ghanaian state resources by elements within the previous government.

They called on President Mahama to make this scandal a test case for his administration’s commitment to justice.

“This was not governance—it was organized theft at the highest level. And we will not rest until every stolen inch of land is returned to the state!” they declared.

By PROSPER AGBENYEGA