Odefille to offer stylish fashion for C-Suite women

Odefille, a new Ghanaian fashion brand, has officially launched on September 23, 2023, at the W.E.B. Dubois Center in Accra with the aim of providing stylish fashion options for C-suite women.

The new brand launched under the umbrella of the H&M Fashion Show (Heels and Muscles), which is a platform for beginning and advanced designers and which takes care of most things like catwalk, models, photographers, among others.

CEO and Founder for Odefille, Nadia Asantewaa Nkandobi, speaking on the inspiration and vision behind the brand said: “The C-suite woman needs to be dressed such that she can be present in the boardroom next to her CEO, or be CEO, or at cocktail receptions or restaurants, or pick or drop guests to and from airports or hotels. She needs to be stylish and attractive without giving the wrong impression.”

Acknowledging the challenges that many women in executive positions encounter when selecting appropriate attire for various occasions throughout their day, Ms. Nkandobi established Odefille to specifically cater to this gap.

Ms. Nkandobi, who has an extensive background in fashion, including modeling and working in the industry internationally, noticed the lack of exciting options in traditional C-suite wear. Drawing from her experience and expertise, she decided to create a modern clothing and accessories line specifically tailored to the needs of C-suite women

“I noticed that many of my contacts who are working in the C-suite environment are struggling to find the right thing to wear, suitable for all occasions throughout their day, sometimes with unexpected things happening like an unannounced dinner or travelling.

I have been involved in fashion since I was 6, my mum then had her own Batik line under the name ‘Faustina’s Fashion’ and I’ve worked in the Woodin and M.A.C. stores. I have also worked and travelled internationally with top executives, and through all that I have developed a good eye for what goes and what does not in that environment.

I have also modelled for more than 10 years. I graduated from Exopa Modelling Agency and I regularly modeled for Bob Pixel, and I am still modelling for designers who are launching new collections, both in the studio and on the catwalk. I featured in Paris Match Magazine. Therefore, I am not a novice. At the same time, I noticed that the present traditional C- suite wear is rather boring and needs a lift. Personally, I would feel neglected if I was to wear that sort of thing, I can look better than that,” she said.

The Odefille brand

The Odefille brand focuses on top-quality materials and craftsmanship to ensure each garment meets Nkandobi’s exacting standards. In addition to her own designs, the Odefille brand collaborates with top designers from Senegal and Mali, as well as sourcing unique and captivating pieces that align with the brand’s vision.

“In addition to my own designs, I collaborate with some top designers from Senegal and Mali, and I constantly scout for unique and captivating pieces that align with my brand’s vision. I am not planning for everything I offer to be purely my own, there is nothing wrong with outsourcing,” she said.

Ms Nkandobi is dedicated to empowering C-suite women to feel confident, empowered, and effortlessly fashionable in every aspect of their lives. I invite everybody to join me on this exciting journey as I redefine executive fashion with my top-quality standards.