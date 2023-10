Gospel musician, Odehyie Selly, has in a new song encouraged Nana Ama McBrown to stand firm amidst the chaos that surrounds her marriage in the last couple of days.

The song which is titled Nana Ama McBrown intends to celebrate and acknowledge the positive impact of the actress across Ghana. It is again to strengthen the actress to never succumb or be broken by what is been peddled on social and traditional media.