Odehyie Selly is currently at the top echelon as one of the best female vocalists in the Ghanaian gospel fraternity. After releasing her maiden single, ”style bia bi” this year, the beautiful songstress has trumped into a competing brand dominating all sectors of the gospel industry. Her unmatched voice, unique composition abilities, and stagecraft have niched her not only marketable but an enviable brand.

Through the ranks and files, Odehyie Selly has been well-positioned with years of immeasurable experience in the music business. None comes closer when it comes to composing spirit-filled songs, she leads!!

Born Selina Ofosua, Odehyie Selly as she is professionally called believes that, the brand of an artist should be the number one priority not only to the artiste and their management but the entire industry. For this, she was very emphatic when she was asked in an interview to give her opinion on the Joyce Blessing Cecilia Marfo scrimmage.

To her, she would have done anything to protect her brand even if it meant spanking the attacker with the microphone. The act according to her is despicable and embarrassing for any brand to have handled.

However, the result her comment plummeted was somewhat debilitating. Her management (Hilltop Records), has reported series of threatening messages from unknown sources on their artiste for being real during the interview. For this, management has agreed to deactivate their artiste cell number for a period of time until such threats cease.

The artiste is however not perturbed about such threats as she readies the release of her second single come March 7, 2021.

The single (never try me) is another masterpiece to break international boundaries after its release. Odehyie Selly is the only Ghanaian gospel artiste giving the Nigerian gospel industry a run for their money. She’s loved by many music aficionados and currently the most searched Ghanaian gospel artiste on the internet.