Odehyie Selly’s ‘Wasoa’ Takes Number One Spot On Boomplay Chart

On April 11, wasoa became the number one song in Boomplay’s TOP CHRISTIAN & GOSPEL CHANSONS.

It placed Ghanaian gospel star Odehyie sally above Sinach, Diana Antwi Hamilton, Ada Ehi, Abere-Ese and other great gospel acts within and outside of Africa.

wasoa is now the biggest gospel song in Ghana and topping the top Christian & Gospel Chansons indicates frequent open air play and curiosity in listeners not familiar with the artiste. It has spawned a number of freestyles and TikTok videos from celebrities to hardcore fans.

Between Friday, April 8 when the song was released and today, April 11, wasoa keeps widening its tentacles with over 30,000 streams in the digital space.

Born Selina Asamoah, Odehyie Selly has had chart-topping moments before, mostly in Ghana but this, will arguably throw more spotlight to her career in hitting the international market.

The song was produced, mixed and mastered by Simonymix and is available for downloads on all digital platforms.