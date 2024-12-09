Odeneho Kwaku Appiah Confident NPP Will Bounce Back After 2024 Election Defeat

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, has expressed confidence that the party will make a strong comeback following its loss in the December 7, 2024, general elections.

The NPP’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, conceded defeat to former President John Dramani Mahama, who has since been declared president-elect. In his concession speech, Bawumia acknowledged the NPP’s loss in the presidential race and the significant number of parliamentary seats the party had lost.

Following the NPP’s defeat, Chairman Coka took to social media to congratulate the National Democratic Congress (NDC), writing, “Congratulations to all my NDC friends; we promise to be back. Enjoy your win. Coka, I care.”

As the NPP begins to assess the reasons for its loss and rebuild, members like Odeneho Kwaku Appiah are optimistic that the party will regain its strength and return to power in the near future.