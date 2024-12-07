Odeneho Kwaku Appiah Urges Calm and Vigilance on Election Day in Afigya Kwabre South

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), a former chairman and prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), cast his vote at the Hemang polling station in Afigya Kwabre South, marking his active participation in the 2024 general elections.

Following his vote, Odeneho addressed the media and the gathered crowd, emphasizing the need for calm, unity, and vigilance throughout the voting process. “Casting your vote is a fundamental right, but as we exercise this right, we must remain calm, united, and vigilant to ensure the process is free, fair, and credible,” he said.

The polling station was abuzz with activity, as voters stood in long, orderly queues, demonstrating patience and commitment to the democratic process. Odeneho’s message was particularly relevant in light of reports of heightened political tensions in certain areas, as he called on the youth to avoid violence and intimidation. He also urged the Electoral Commission to maintain transparency throughout the election.

“This is a day for every Ghanaian, regardless of party affiliation, to contribute to the future of our country. Let us not allow divisive tendencies to mar this important process,” he added.

His call for vigilance resonated with voters, many of whom echoed his sentiments, pledging to uphold peace throughout the day. As the election continued, polling in Afigya Kwabre South remained peaceful, with election observers commending the smooth organization of the process.

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah’s appeal for peace and vigilance set a hopeful tone for the remainder of the election, ensuring that the electoral process in the constituency remains orderly and democratic.