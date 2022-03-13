Odeneho To Unseat Wontumi As Ashanti Market Women Pledge Support

Traders in the Kumasi metropolis of the Ashanti region have pledged their support for the candidature of Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah also known as COKA to unseat the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi.

The market women on Thursday, March 10, 2022 declared their intention to pick nomination forms for COKA who is currently the Constituency Chairman for Afigya Kwabre South Chairman.

The traders said they have contributed money and are prepared to pick and pay for the nomination forms for the regional Chairman hopeful. Some of them who spoke to the media after Chairman “COKA” visited them expressed disappointment in Chairman Wontumi for neglecting them after they supported him (Wontumi) to win the chairmanship position.

Speaking on behalf of the traders, the Adwenehemaa, Nana Ama Twenewaa popularly called Nana Sakina said the three-term of Chairman Wontumi is enough and he should step aside for a new preferred party member to lead the party in the region to help break the eight-year term jinx.

She noted that Chairman Wontumi is not a contractor but has allegedly been awarded several contracts many of which have been abandoned, giving a bad name to the party in the region.

Nana Sakina said the traders have lost confidence in Wontumi’s ability to lead the party to win more votes in the region to help break the eight-year term jinx in the 2024 general elections.

She was confident that due to what Chairman COKA has exhibited, he can lead the party to canvass for more votes to help the party break the eight.