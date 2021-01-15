Nana Onwona Asare, the Odikro of Nkawkaw Domeabra, Mr Joseph Osei Frimpong, the Member of Parliament for Nkawkaw Constituency and other philanthropists of Kwahu Obomeng have donated items estimated at Gh¢5,000.00 to 130 aged persons within Nkawkaw Domeabra in the Kwahu West Municipality as part of efforts to put smiles on their faces.

The package included; prepared food, bags of rice, canned fish, bottles of cooking oil, canned tomatoes and boxes of Magi cubes.

Presenting the items to them, Nana Asare said the gesture was done annually with the help of some other traditional leaders, philanthropists of Kwahu- Obomeng and Nkawkaw Domeabra communities to give back to society and to unite the aged for recreational purposes.

He said old age was not meant for an individual as it was unavoidable and called for respect to the elderly for generations to also accord the same respect to them.

He expressed worry at the maltreatment meted out to the aged by regarding them as witches and wizards and promised to liase with other well to do natives of Obomeng home and abroad, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and other philanthropists to ensure that the aged were well catered for to live long.

He therefore advised the public especially the youth to stop stigmatizing the aged in society since they were the people that were consulted during problems for advice .