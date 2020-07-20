The Odikro (Sub-chief) of Adiembra Number Two, Nana Belfour Centum Ampofo II, has called on parents to ensure that their children use the period of staying home profitably.

She said the “coronavirus holidays” are not meant for loitering about mand playing together, and forming groups to hunt for animals.

As stakeholders in education, parents need to put in place measures to halt all forms of social vices to help arrest the poor educational standard, and also ensure peace and calm in their area, she stated.

Baffour Ampofo, popularly called “IGP”, said such interventions would help combat criminal activities like games and betting, video shows, nightclubbing, and gambling.

Speaking to Journalists at her palace at Adiembra Number Two in the Asamankese Traditional Area of the Eastern Region, he stated that the children are at home because of the deadly virus, COVID-19 disease, and not for recreational purpose and therefore, parents need to be vigilant on their children’s movements.

The Odikro, one-time an appointee to the West Akim Municipal Assembly, said she would personally intervene to enable the assembly put in measures that would restrict children’s movements and prevent them from contracting the disease.

According to her, each day children are seen playing together without observing “social distance” and more so without a nose mask, saying, such a situation can easily make them contract the virus.

She appealed to “Watch Committees” in all the 32 electoral areas, to help combat criminal activities, like games and betting during this period, and also advised the municipal assembly and the Ghana Education Service to be committed to turning around the poor academic performance in her Adeambra area.

Advertisements