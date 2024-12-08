Ododiodo Parliamentary Candidate Kotey Ashie Confident of Victory After Strong Campaign

Kotey Ashie, the parliamentary candidate for the Ododiodo Constituency, has expressed confidence in his victory, attributing it to his strong relationships with the people and his focused campaign strategy.

Ashie, who was competing against a candidate from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), believed from the outset that he would win the seat, citing the weakness of his opponent’s campaign.

In a statement to the media, Ashie said, “It’s been a long day, and thankfully it has come to a beautiful end. I knew the end from the beginning, so I’m not surprised at all. I just thank God for how things are and I hope and pray that things will get better. I am ready to work hard for things to get better for Ododiodo.”

He further emphasized that while his opponent relied on distributing money, his approach focused on building genuine relationships with the people. “The NPP guy was no match. His strength was to share money. The secret in politics is not just relationship building; politics is relationships. I’ve built very good relationships with the people, and I knew I would win,” Ashie said.

Ashie also addressed concerns over his relatively low media presence during the campaign, explaining that he deliberately kept a low profile. “People noticed my media presence was not strong, and people were worried, but I kept telling them, it’s like going to war—you don’t let your strategy out in the open for your adversary to know. I’d rather do my things quietly than be all over social media. I don’t need to impress anybody, I need to impress the voters, and I’ve done that,” he added.